PORTSMOUTH- Ralph Boggs Custis, Jr., 76, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born on October 11, 1943 in Craddockville, Virginia to the late, Ralph and Marcelle Custis. He spent most of his life in Portsmouth and retired as a rigger from the Newport News Shipyard after 30 years. R.B. enjoyed the lottery, fishing and football.He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 56 years, Amelia Parks Custis; daughter, Sharon Barnes (Kirk); sister, Carolyn Dennis; grandchildren, Brittney, Joey, Jr. and Trinity; great grandchildren, Clarisa, Joseph, III, Chloe and Oliver; and many other family members and friends.A funeral service will be held at 1 PM on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Sturtevant Funeral Home Portsmouth Blvd Chapel. Interment will follow at Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.