Ralph Howard Culpeper, age 89, of Norfolk, Virginia passed away June 4, 2020. Ralph was born on August 27, 1930 in Norfolk County (Chesapeake), Virginia to Leander and Della King Culpeper. Ralph left home at an early age to help support his family, working many jobs. His lifelong career was as a dairy salesman for Birtcherd, Shumadine, Sealtest, and Pet dairies for over 30 years. He was an active member of Riverside and Levelgreen Baptist Churches. He retired from Civil Service which included Norfolk Naval Shipyard and Naval Aviation Depot Norfolk. His passions were God, his wife and his four sons. He was a devoted Washington Redskins fan, NASCAR and Pontiac enthusiast. He is survived by four sons: Gary and his wife, Janelle, Larry and his wife, Joanne, Barry and his wife, Debora, and Jerry. Grandchildren include Shannon, Lori, Elyce, and Bryce. Great-grandchildren include Clayton, Liam, and Mason. He was predeceased by the love of his life, Ruth, after 62 years of marriage. Ralph will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. The family would like to thank Bayside Health & Rehab as well as Heartland Hospice for all of their loving care and dedication. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society in Ralph's memory would be appreciated. A graveside service will be held Monday, June 8th, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens at 12 pm. Condolences may be offered at www.FamilyChoiceFunerals.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 7, 2020.