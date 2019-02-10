|
Ralph Michael Greenwood, 90, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019. He was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Ralph and Eleanor Greenwood. He retired from the U.S. Marine Corps and the federal government as a firefighter. He was a member of Pinecrest Baptist Church and Lake Drummond Masonic Lodge. He is survived by his daughter, Deborah Jean Greenwood; three friends and caretakers, Sherlyn Law, Lynn Kube and Denise Walker. A funeral service will be held 11 A.M. Wednesday, February 13, at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel by the Rev. Tom Potter. Burial will follow in Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veteran Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 10, 2019