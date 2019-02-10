The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Greenwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph M. Greenwood

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ralph M. Greenwood Obituary
Ralph Michael Greenwood, 90, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019. He was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Ralph and Eleanor Greenwood. He retired from the U.S. Marine Corps and the federal government as a firefighter. He was a member of Pinecrest Baptist Church and Lake Drummond Masonic Lodge. He is survived by his daughter, Deborah Jean Greenwood; three friends and caretakers, Sherlyn Law, Lynn Kube and Denise Walker. A funeral service will be held 11 A.M. Wednesday, February 13, at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel by the Rev. Tom Potter. Burial will follow in Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veteran Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home
Download Now