Ralph McDaniel Broughman, Sr., 80, of Chesapeake, went to be with his Lord in heaven, and his beloved wife, Nellie, Saturday, March 23, 2019. Born in Fincastle, VA he was the son of the late Rynard Broughman and Mary Callaghan. He was also predeceased by his wife, Nellie Virginia Broughman. He was a well-known business owner in the Great Bridge area, where he founded B&P Custom Plumbing & Heating in 1975. In all things, Ralph was known to be a hard worker. He continued to plumb until summer of 2018, even as his health was failing. Survivors include his children Sylvia Halle and husband David, Donald Broughman, Laura Everette and husband Eddie, Randy Broughman and wife Michelle and Helen Combs and husband Russell; 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. The funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake. Rev. Thomas Powell will officiate. The interment will follow in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home.