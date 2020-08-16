1/2
Ralph Weldon Ward Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ralph Weldon Ward, Sr. 93, of Virginia Beach, VA passed away at home on August 12, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife and family.

Ralph is survived by his wife of 65 years Ethel B. Ward; son, Ralph Weldon "Skip" Ward, Jr., and wife Cathy; daughter, Sheila Miller and husband Michael; five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson; brother, Davey Lee Ward and wife Katie Jo of Knoxville, TN; sister-in-law, Helen Ward; extended family Roger and Becky Gibson; Ray and Norma Hall and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Ralph always had a smile for everyone and a willingness to lend a helping hand. Ralph will be greatly missed by his loving family and many friends.

The family would like to give special thanks to his hospice nurses.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Chapel on Monday, August 17, 2020, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 11:30 a.m. followed by interment at Albert G. Horton, Jr., Memorial Veterans Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Khedive Shrine Center Hospital Fund, 645 Woodlake Drive, Chesapeake, VA 23320. To view the full obituary and offer online condolences to the family, please visit www.hollomon-brown.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Hms/Indian River Chp
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Hms/Indian River Chp
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Interment
Albert G. Horton, Jr., Memorial Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Hms/Indian River Chp
6568 Indian River Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
(757) 420-2350
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved