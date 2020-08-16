Ralph Weldon Ward, Sr. 93, of Virginia Beach, VA passed away at home on August 12, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife and family.
Ralph is survived by his wife of 65 years Ethel B. Ward; son, Ralph Weldon "Skip" Ward, Jr., and wife Cathy; daughter, Sheila Miller and husband Michael; five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson; brother, Davey Lee Ward and wife Katie Jo of Knoxville, TN; sister-in-law, Helen Ward; extended family Roger and Becky Gibson; Ray and Norma Hall and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Ralph always had a smile for everyone and a willingness to lend a helping hand. Ralph will be greatly missed by his loving family and many friends.
The family would like to give special thanks to his hospice nurses.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Chapel on Monday, August 17, 2020, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 11:30 a.m. followed by interment at Albert G. Horton, Jr., Memorial Veterans Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Khedive Shrine Center Hospital Fund, 645 Woodlake Drive, Chesapeake, VA 23320. To view the full obituary and offer online condolences to the family, please visit www.hollomon-brown.com
.