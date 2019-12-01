Home

Graveside service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Norfolk, VA
Ralph William Redford, 86, passed away on November 15, 2019. He was born in Tacoma Washington to the late Richard and Ivy Redford. Ralph served his country in the US Army. He was a heavy equipment mechanic and worked for many years at Norshipco. Ralph was also a prior member of the South Norfolk Moose Lodge. He was predeceased by his daughter, Daleine Nunley.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving children, Terry Lee Redford, of Norfolk and daughter Ivy Marie Mangum (Jonathan) of Alabama; loving companion June Coggins of Virginia Beach; 7 grandchildren, Tiffany (Terrance), Rand, Taryn, Madison, Max, Morgan, and Micah. Ralph is also survived by his extended loving family; William E. Gleason (Bill) of Suffolk, Gary Lee Gleason (Barbara) of Chesapeake, Stephen Wayne Gleason of Virginia Beach, and Linda Gayle Gavoni (Tim) of Norfolk; Terry Lee Maness (Gina) of Chesapeake; and his 4 legged best friend, Peanut.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Norfolk. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . National Cremation Society is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 1, 2019
