Ramon E. Brummer, 89, of Lake Prince Woods, Suffolk, died September 15, 2020. He was born in Hannibal, Missouri on February 3, 1931.
Ray was predeceased by his mother and father, Earnest and Dora Brummer of Hannibal, Missouri, as well as his only child, Cynthia Lynn Brummer. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte T. Brummer. They had been married 65 years.
There will be no viewing or visitation, and burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice
. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com
.