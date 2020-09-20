1/
Ramon E. Brummer
1931 - 2020
Ramon E. Brummer, 89, of Lake Prince Woods, Suffolk, died September 15, 2020. He was born in Hannibal, Missouri on February 3, 1931.

Ray was predeceased by his mother and father, Earnest and Dora Brummer of Hannibal, Missouri, as well as his only child, Cynthia Lynn Brummer. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte T. Brummer. They had been married 65 years.

There will be no viewing or visitation, and burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
B.W. FOSTER FUNERAL HOME - PORTSMOUTH
1926 HIGH ST
Portsmouth, VA 23704
(757) 397-2391
September 19, 2020
I worked as Mr. Brummer's secretary at Tusing Finance back in the 1970's. He was a true gentleman and I enjoyed working for him back in the day. God Bless you and may his memory comfort you through the coming days.
Anita Jeffcoate Paulk
Coworker
September 18, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Brummer family.

May he Rest In Peace.
Bernie Kirsch
Friend
