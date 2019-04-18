Ramon Flores Figueroa 39, known to many as, "Fig", unexpectedly passed away Sunday March 31, 2019 in Norfolk Virginia. Ramon was born in El Salvador to Alfredo and Maura Barrera in 1979. After the sudden passing of his parents, Ramon was adopted by John and Leslie Figueroa of Virginia in 1982. He is survived by his adopted father John Figueroa of Annandale Virginia, his children Marcus Figueroa 20, of Salem VA and Genesis Wilson 6, of Houston TX, brother Paul Poirier of Bealeton Virginia, two sisters Stephanie Poellot of Fredericksburg Virginia and Angela Wheeler of New Kent Virginia, as well as aunts, nephew's, cousins and many dear friends. He was preceded by his parents Alfredo and Maura Olivar Barrera, Leslie Figueroa and Elizabeth Figueroa. Ramons lifelong passion was Art and worked as a gifted and talented self-made tattoo artist. A service to celebrate his life for family and friends will be Saturday May 11th 2018 at 1 p.m. in New Kent Virginia. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary