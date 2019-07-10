|
NORFOLK- Ramona, 64, died July 6, 2019. A native of Portsmouth, she was the â€œTall Elfâ€ at Christmas and the Easter Bunny helper at MacArthur Mall. She loved Oceanview, picking up shells on the beach, and butterflies.
Ramona is survived by her mother, Gertrude Donaldson Allen; sisters, Connie Farmer and Theresa Smith; brothers, Arthur W. Allen Sr. and Wayne Corprew; nephews and nieces, David Farmer, Arthur W. Allen II, Robert Lee Allen, Mikayla Allen, Hailey Allen, Dion Farmer, Taya Doughty, Katilynn Farmer and Gavin Allen; and special friend, Rick Ricardo.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 11, at 3 PM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel by Pastor Watson Morgan. The family will receive friends at the funeral home the hour before the service. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 10, 2019