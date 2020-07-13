1/1
Ramona Grimes Davenport
Ramona Davenport, 87, died July 11, 2020 at her home.

She is predeceased by her husband Vernon Richard Davenport, and daughter Vivian Baines. Ramona was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church.

Ramona is survived by a son JT Baines, Jr.; special friends Robert D. Masters and Carolyn Jernigan.

A graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 11 AM by Pastor Larry Soblotne in Holly Lawn Cemetery. R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFh.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 13, 2020.
