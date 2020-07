Ramona Davenport, 87, died July 11, 2020 at her home.She is predeceased by her husband Vernon Richard Davenport, and daughter Vivian Baines. Ramona was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church.Ramona is survived by a son JT Baines, Jr.; special friends Robert D. Masters and Carolyn Jernigan.A graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 11 AM by Pastor Larry Soblotne in Holly Lawn Cemetery. R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFh.com