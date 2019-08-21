Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:30 PM
Queen Anne Park
210 E Water Street
Edenton, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ramona Keays
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ramona Raye Crocker Keays


1968 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ramona Raye Crocker Keays Obituary
Ramona Raye Crocker Keays passed away Aug.10th Edenton,NC. She was born Dec.24,1968 in Suffolk, VA and was the daughter of the late David Crocker and Betty Jean Joyner (Crocker). She was predeceased by grandparents, Arthur & Daisy Joyner and WD & Katherine Crocker. A memorial will be held Friday, Aug. 23rd 6:30pm at Queen Anne Park 210 E Water Street, Edenton, NC. with interment Sunday, Aug. 28th 3:00pm at Oakland Christian Church cemetery 5641 Godwin Blvd, Suffolk, VA with reception following. In lieu of flowers donations can be made @ https://www.gofundme.com/f/memorial-fund-for-ramona-crocker-keays
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ramona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.