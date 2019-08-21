|
|
Ramona Raye Crocker Keays passed away Aug.10th Edenton,NC. She was born Dec.24,1968 in Suffolk, VA and was the daughter of the late David Crocker and Betty Jean Joyner (Crocker). She was predeceased by grandparents, Arthur & Daisy Joyner and WD & Katherine Crocker. A memorial will be held Friday, Aug. 23rd 6:30pm at Queen Anne Park 210 E Water Street, Edenton, NC. with interment Sunday, Aug. 28th 3:00pm at Oakland Christian Church cemetery 5641 Godwin Blvd, Suffolk, VA with reception following. In lieu of flowers donations can be made @ https://www.gofundme.com/f/memorial-fund-for-ramona-crocker-keays
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 21, 2019