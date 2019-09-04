|
|
Ramona Ruth Smith, 91, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 in a local hospital after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. She retired as an administrative director of a private school in California and moved to Norfolk to be near her children. Born Ramona Ruth Dykstra on August 31, 1927 in Gary, Indiana, she graduated from William A, Wirt School in 1944. She was the daughter of the late Ryan Frederick Dykstra and Ruby Ellen Peck. She is preceded in death by her son Robert Bruce Smith and her daughter Amy Elizabeth Blair (of Texas), brothers Wayne Dykstra and Dean Dykstra and sister Theda Hurst.
She is survived by her daughters, Susan S. Ziller (G.M. Ziller, Jr.) of Norfolk, Mary Ellen Huetinck of Fredericksburg and Nancy J. Malm (Kenneth Malm) of Bethesda, 10 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, several nieces and extended family.
As per Mrs. Smith's wishes, there will be no formal service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to | Help Fight Alzheimer's | alz.orgâ€Ž. H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family through hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 4, 2019