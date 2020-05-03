Randal B. Wassman
CHESAPEAKE - Randal Brent Wassman, 53, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 in a local hospital. He was born on May 3, 1966 to Woodrow "Woody" Wassman and the late Norma F. Wassman. Randal grew up in Chesapeake and was a mechanic by trade.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his daughter, Courtney McGuire and her husband Kyle; his son, Wesley Wassman; two sisters, Terri Brown and Rhonda Unterbrink; a brother, Gary Wassman; and a grandaughter, Katelynn McGuire.

A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced.

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
