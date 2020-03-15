The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
1:00 PM
Galilee Church
40th Street and Pacific Avenue
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map

Randall M Dubois


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randall M Dubois Obituary
Randall M Dubois 69, passed away the morning of February 22, 2020 with her family by her side.

A resident of Virginia Beach, she was born November 4, 1950 to the late Randolph and Shirley Malbon. She was a loving and devoted wife to her late husband, Donald Dubois. Randall is survived by her two sons, Jason (Kathleen) and Kyle (Maria) Dubois; her four grandchildren, Reese Dubois, Jaxson Dubois, Pierson Dubois, and Alexx Randolph; her brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Ann Malbon; her niece, Nell Malbon; her two nephews, John Malbon and Will Malbon.

Always a bright ray of sunshine, she always brought joy and happiness for all of those who were part of her life. Her passions in life were her family, spending time with her friends, traveling to many locations, and education.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday March 26, 2020 at 1pm at Galilee Church in Virginia Beach. Burial will be a private service. Any question regarding services, please contact the family directly. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Randall's name to the Virginia Beach Education Foundation or to a . Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randall's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -