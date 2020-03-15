|
|
Randall M Dubois 69, passed away the morning of February 22, 2020 with her family by her side.
A resident of Virginia Beach, she was born November 4, 1950 to the late Randolph and Shirley Malbon. She was a loving and devoted wife to her late husband, Donald Dubois. Randall is survived by her two sons, Jason (Kathleen) and Kyle (Maria) Dubois; her four grandchildren, Reese Dubois, Jaxson Dubois, Pierson Dubois, and Alexx Randolph; her brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Ann Malbon; her niece, Nell Malbon; her two nephews, John Malbon and Will Malbon.
Always a bright ray of sunshine, she always brought joy and happiness for all of those who were part of her life. Her passions in life were her family, spending time with her friends, traveling to many locations, and education.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday March 26, 2020 at 1pm at Galilee Church in Virginia Beach. Burial will be a private service. Any question regarding services, please contact the family directly. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Randall's name to the Virginia Beach Education Foundation or to a . Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 15, 2020