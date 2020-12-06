Randall "Randy" Makuakane Myer of Royal Oak passed away on November 30, 2020 at his residence. He was 67.
Randy was born on June 5, 1953 in Denver, Colorado, he was the son of the late Joseph D. Myer and Helen Taylor.
The world lost a great man this week. Our community lost a great friend. A loving husband to Linda, proud mentor to his Godson, Thomas; a Navy veteran; a fierce protector of the environment and the Ocean, which he loved; expert on all things surf related and, above all else, the perfect example of the meaning of "stoke "and boundless "ALOHA". Randy brought so much love to our community but his legacy and people he touched reached far beyond. The joy he brought to all he knew, his energy, humor and heart will be missed.
Randy is survived by his wife of 35 years, Linda P. Myer; his sister, Holly Myer Rossey; aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews; as well as, many close friends.
A visitation with a brief service will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 from 1:00PM-3:00PM at The Milestone 9630 Technology Drive Easton, MD 21601.
In addition, a Sunrise Celebration of Life and a Memorial Paddle Out is tentatively scheduled for June 12" at the Assateague State Park, Ocean City, Maryland.
As many of you know, Randy has mentored his Godson, Thomas Lee, who he dearly loved. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Linda Myer FBO the Thomas Lee Education Fund P.O. Box 371, Royal Oak, Maryland 21662.
