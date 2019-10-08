|
|
Randi Brown Ferraro, 68, died suddenly on October 4, 2019. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Richard Farrell Brown and Ruth Walder Hickman Brown. She graduated from Plymouth Whitemarsh High School in Plymouth Meeting, PA and Randolph Macon Women's College in Lynchburg.
Randi was proud to be one of the early female MAI Appraisers and used her knowledge and skills to serve the City of Norfolk within the Department of Economic Development, finishing her career as the Manager of Real Estate. Even into her retirement, her dedication to the city continued. Whenever she traveled and wherever her journeys took her, she returned armed with ideas and photographs to influence the revitalization of the city she loved.
As a King's Daughter, Randi has worked for over 30 years to raise money for the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters. She was a founding member of the Downtown Circle which she established to enable working mothers to support the hospital.
She was a devoted member of the First Presbyterian Church of Norfolk who lived and practiced her faith. Randi shared her time with the church as a faithful servant, counselor and friend, particularly through her fellowship with the Women's Bible Study, Women's Prayer Group and Flower Ministry.
By virtue of her faith, she affected the lives of others daily. Randi made friends wherever she went, delighting in finding connections and leaving an impression on each person she met.
Randi loved the simple, beautiful things about the world like watching the sunset in Willoughby, a blue bird sky, a butterfly landing on a flower and the twinkle of lights across the harbor.
Her beautiful life will forever be remembered by her beloved husband Glenn Ferraro; her children Sarah Ballard Molway (Craig), Carolyn Barner (Gary), Pierce Ballard, Clay Ferraro (Kristen) and Crystal Ferraro, her sister Cyndie Brown Wolf; her nieces Ceila Wolf (Ross Farley) and Portia Wolf (Tom Bell); her sisters-in-law Sheryl Barcic (Joe) and Lori Mason (Tom); and her mother-in-law Micki Ferraro. She was the beloved Nana to Owen and Reid Molway and Adelyn, Ayla and Abrielle Ferraro. She had numerous nieces and nephews who she adored and she delighted in each and every one of their children.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, October 10th at 11AM at First Presbyterian Church, 820 Colonial Avenue. A reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, family and friends may choose to give a gift in Randi's memory to the King's Daughters (www.kingsdaughters.org, please select â€˜general donation' so the family may designate its use) or to the Randi Brown Ferraro Memorial Fund at First Presbyterian Church. H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 8, 2019