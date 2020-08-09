Our beloved Randolph Deroy "Henry" Vinson transitioned to his heavenly home as he slept on July 14, 2020. Mr. Vinson was born on April 9, 1957 in Franklin, Virginia. He was the youngest of nine children born to Pearl Vinson. He graduated from Kecoughtan High School in Hampton, Virginia (1976). He was preceded in death by his mother Pearl Vinson Lassiter, his father Randolph Young, brothers Joe Vinson and Walter Vinson, and his sisters Dr. Gwendolyn Holmes and Pearl Young. He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter Rotisha Young, his brother Robert Vinson (Dyan), and three sisters Eura Jewette, Edna Powell (Fred), and Dr. Lois Wright, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other loved ones. Henry's contagious smile and enthusiastic spirit will be long remembered.



