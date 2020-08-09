1/1
Randolph Deroy Vinson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Randolph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our beloved Randolph Deroy "Henry" Vinson transitioned to his heavenly home as he slept on July 14, 2020. Mr. Vinson was born on April 9, 1957 in Franklin, Virginia. He was the youngest of nine children born to Pearl Vinson. He graduated from Kecoughtan High School in Hampton, Virginia (1976). He was preceded in death by his mother Pearl Vinson Lassiter, his father Randolph Young, brothers Joe Vinson and Walter Vinson, and his sisters Dr. Gwendolyn Holmes and Pearl Young. He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter Rotisha Young, his brother Robert Vinson (Dyan), and three sisters Eura Jewette, Edna Powell (Fred), and Dr. Lois Wright, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other loved ones. Henry's contagious smile and enthusiastic spirit will be long remembered.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved