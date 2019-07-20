|
Randolph Drewery, 70, was called home to be with the Lord on July 12, 2019. He was a graduate of I. C. Norcom High School, class of 1967. He was a Veteran of the Vietnam War where he served for two years. Following his military career, he became a truck driver for over 25 years. Randolph leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife of 42 years, Cheryl Drewery; three brothers, four sisters, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A life celebration service was held on July 18, 2019 at New First Baptist Church Taylorsville. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.jtffs.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 20, 2019