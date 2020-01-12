|
Randolph Leon "Lee" Edmondson, Jr., of Virginia Beach, VA died in his home surrounded by his family Friday, January 10, 2020.
Born October 29, 1945, in Norfolk, Virginia to Randolph Leon Edmondson and Nancy Scarborough Edmondson, Lee attended Princess Anne High School where he gained his love for wrestling and surfing. He went to Old Dominion University, but his studies were interrupted by his service in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. He returned to ODU more than twenty years later to earn a degree in accounting after the drudgery of working for the IRS convinced him to go back to school. He retired from the City of Virginia Beach after 27 years and ran his own accounting firm part time and then full time, enjoying the relationships he built with his many loyal and thankful clients over the decades. He also loved painting, photography, woodworking and his family, which kept his hands busy and his heart full for many good years. Lee supported many charitable causes, most notably serving on the boards of Theta Chi Fraternity of ODU, Virginia Beach Retired Employees Association, Symphonicity, and Virginia Legends Walk Foundation.
Married five times, Lee finally got it right with wife Cynthia Miller Edmondson, who is left to attend Jimmy Buffet concerts and Monarch football games without him. Among his many unfinished projects, he leaves behind son, Brian Lee Edmondson and wife Amber Lynn McVicker Edmondson of Virginia Beach; daughters, Carrie Edmondson Short and husband Taylor of Norfolk and Sandi Stearns Edmondson of Norfolk; step-children, Karen Brown Shackley and husband David of Portsmouth and Keith Brown of Boston; grandchildren, Nicholas Alexander Edmondson, Samuel Bishop Short, Bennett Randolph Short, Cooper Lambert Short, Lauryn Michelle Shackley and husband Cody Corbin and Emily Janet Shackley will miss Grandad's love and endless parade of Hawaiian shirts. Lee is also survived by sister, Carolyn Edmondson Bond and brother, Andrew Wayne Edmondson and wife Sharon.
Lee was an avid genealogist, which is why we had to include so many names in this obituary. In lieu of flowers, the family would be honored by your memorial contributions to Cancer Care Foundation of Tidewater, P.O. Box 12693, Norfolk, Virginia 23451.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 14, from 6:30 pm until 8:00 pm at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home Lynnhaven Chapel. A funeral service will be at Miles Memorial United Methodist Church Wednesday, January 15, at 1:00 pm followed by internment at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020