Randolph Leon Edmondson, Sr., age 97, of Norfolk, VA, passed away April 24, 2019. Born in Robersonville, NC, Randolph served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and the Korean Conflict. He retired from Naval Air Rework Facility, NAS, Norfolk, VA as an Aircraft Examiner. After retirement from the federal government, he became a superb woodworker and handyman. His memberships include the Tidewater African Violet Society and Miles Memorial United Methodist Church. His motto, especially in his later years, was â€œEvery day is a bonus.â€ He was a kind gentle soul, always willing to help a friend. He will be missed by all who knew him. Randolph was preceded in death his parents Leland Leon Edmondson and Kathryn â€œKatieâ€ Elizabeth Edmondson; his wife of 64 years, Nancy S. Edmondson; brothers, Donald K. Edmondson and Leland Ray Edmondson; sisters, Marjorie Johnson and Dorothy Edmondson; and a son-in-law, Ross Bond. Left to cherish his memory: two sons, Randolph Leon Edmondson, Jr., (Cindy) and Andrew Wayne Edmondson (Sharon); a daughter, Carolyn E. Bond; a sister, Barbara Jean Evans (Ted); five grandchildren, Brian L. Edmondson (Amber), Carrie Short (Taylor), Sandi Edmondson, Scott Lakin (Brittany), Aaron W. Edmondson (Capri); six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Saturday, April 27, from 10 to 11 a.m. The funeral service will held in the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m. followed by interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations, may be made to Miles Memorial UMC or the charity of oneâ€™s choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary