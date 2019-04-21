Carl Randall â€œRandyâ€ Appel passed away at his home in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on April 18, 2019, at the age of 70. Born March 29, 1949, in Baltimore, he spent the latter 20 years of his life in Virginia, where he met his wife, Christina, in 2010. He was predeceased by his sister, Susan Miller, and his parents, Robert and Lola Appel. He was a graduate of Muhlenberg College and of the University of Baltimore School of Law. A jack of all trades and master of many, his CV is too long to list, but among his professional titles were milkman, attorney, geography teacher, menâ€™s fine clothing salesman, popcorn machine salesman, partner in a tax service franchise, baseball coach, and Director of Permitting Services at Architectural Graphics, Inc.Over the past nine years, he and Christina saw games at 25 of the 30 baseball stadiums in the U.S. He hoped to be buried behind home plate in Nationals Park, but unfortunately that plan hit a snag. He loved golf and was an avid reader. He enjoyed his coffee at room temperature. He did his crossword puzzles with an ink pen. His knowledge of U.S. presidential history was enviable. His culinary skills were self-taught. He wasnâ€™t very fond of music, however he would often be heard humming or whistling. He was a world traveler. He enjoyed being home.He is survived by his wife, Christina Appel, whom he adored; sister, Linda Bruce and brother, Scott Appel; two daughters, Erin Appel and Jessica Smith; two sons, Ben and Bret Appel; sons-in-law Travis Martz, Michael Smith, and Drew Leaser; grandsons, Beckett, Sawyer, and Bowen Martz, and Neo Smith; and several nieces and nephews.A service of celebration will be held at 12 noon on April 23, 2019 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, located at 1264 N. Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia. Internment will follow the service at Princess Anne Memorial Park Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The through the Randy Appel Memorial Fund. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary