Virginia Beach - Ray Allen Insley, 65, formerly of Portsmouth, passed away after a battle with cancer on Friday, June 19, 2020. He is predeceased by his parents, Charles and Juanita Insley and siblings, Gary Insley, Sr., Joseph Insley, Charles Insley, Jr., and Shelia Inlsey Eunice.He leaves behinds his wife, Betty-Jo Insley; his children, Julie Page and husband Jason, Adam Insley and Jennifer Hamlett; a brother, Kenneth Insley and wife Connie; his grandpups, Toby and Heidi; and several nieces and nephews.All services will remain private.