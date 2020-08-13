1/1
Ray D. Williams
1958 - 2020
Our loved one, Ray D. Williams, departed this life on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. A native of Nansemond County (now Suffolk), Virginia, he was born on May 9, 1958. He was the son of the late Iola A. Williams and James E. Parker.

Mr. Williams was educated in the public schools of Suffolk and graduated in 1976 from Forest Glen High School. He graduated Cum Laude from Norfolk State University with a Bachelors in Social Work in 1981.

Since 2000, he was employed by the Tidewater Youth Services Commission as a School Based Case Manager at Joseph P. King Middle School, Franklin, VA. He was passionate about the youth who participated in his program. He had a profound impact on their lives, especially the Black males who he mentored and encouraged. He always wanted the best for them - educationally, socially, and emotionally. He provided field trips and opportunities for the youth in his program to learn and to grow. He genuinely loved his job and was proud of their accomplishments. Most of all, he wanted them to be good citizens and taught them the importance of being productive members of society.

In 2011, Mr. Williams was the recipient of the distinguished John Matish Award presented by the Tidewater Youth Services Commission for his exceptional work, innovative program, and commitment to youth. His legacy of dedication, commitment, and honorable service will long be remembered by the J.P. King youth who participated in his program and others in the Franklin community.

He was a member of Laurel Hill United Church of Christ, Suffolk where he joined during his childhood. He was actively involved in the Men's Day activity and the drama cast for the annual Christmas musical sponsored by the music ministry of the church.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his son, Carlos A. Williams of Suffolk; his daughter, Cheryl W. Chappell (William) of Suffolk; three sisters, Lorita W. Mayo of Suffolk, Mary A. Williams of Suffolk, and Linda W. Hill (Rev. Elliott) of Windsor; one brother, Carlton L. Williams (Sheila) of Suffolk; two nieces, Bria L. Williams and Mia S. Williams of Suffolk; one nephew, Garrett J. Williams of Suffolk; two aunts Marian W. Ferebee of Virginia Beach and Olivia A. Williams of Suffolk; one uncle, Ralph L. Williams (Ida) of Suffolk; cousins and friends.

A celebration of life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 16 at Laurel Hill United Church of Christ, 8001 South Quay Road, Suffolk with the Rev. Dr. Carl L. Sweat, Jr. officiating. This will be a drive-up service. Attendees must remain in their cars at all times. The family requests that attendees do not arrive before 10:00 a.m. and for them to arrive no later than 10:50 a.m. so that the service can begin promptly. Interment will be private which will be held in the Laurel Hill Church Cemetery. Viewing will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, August 15 beginning at 12 noon. Professional services, with dignity, have been entrusted to Crocker Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Laurel Hill U.C.C.
Funeral services provided by
CROCKER FUNERAL HOME - Suffolk
900 East Washington Street
Suffolk, VA 23434
(757) 539-7443
Memories & Condolences
August 11, 2020
It was a joy to work with Mr. Williams and to see the love that he had for his students. He will be truly missed.
Nikki Walton
Coworker
August 11, 2020
Our sympathy and prayers are with you.
Raymond and Polly Everett
Friend
August 9, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Williams family ,Ray was kind to everyone and the students loved him pray God’s comfort and strength
Nellie Matthews
August 7, 2020
You were a very wonderful man, who most definitely will be missed and never forgotten. All the times you kept me out of trouble, and could hardly even pronounce my name correctly aw man good times. I swear you knew hot fries was my favorite and you made sure you always had some in your office for me and others who wanted some. My empathy and prayers goes out to the family. Rest In Heaven Mr.Williams
Taciona Smith
Student
August 7, 2020
Condolences to the family. I worked with Ray at S. P. Morton. He loved the kids and his job.
Brenda B. Jones
Coworker
August 7, 2020
Rakim Turner
Student
August 7, 2020
Williams was one of the first people I talked the day of my interview and you made me feel comfortable. It has been great working with you the past 7 years and was an asset to everyone. You knew how to keep us laughing The bond you had with our students was remarkable and things will not be the same without you.
Chanda Cofield
Coworker
August 7, 2020
I am so sorry for the family’s loss. Mr. Williams had a heart of gold and loved the children whom he counseled. I was privileged to work with him at J. P. King Middle School, and he was always so helpful and kind. He did more for the kids than anyone will ever know. I wish you peace and comfort in your memories.
Jo Ann Murray
Friend
August 7, 2020
Sending heartfelt condolences to the family!! The world and our youth suffered a great loss when God called Ray home! Much Love to your family from mine! We will be keeping you all in our continuous prayers! May God Comfort and keep you all!!
Lisa Gay-Whitfield
Friend
August 7, 2020
Mr. Williams was the sweetest man I know. He always helped anyway he can. Thank you for coming into my son life and helping him whenever he needed.
Pamela Washington
Friend
August 6, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Love Your Cousin Dianne Artis-Paul
Dianne Artis-Paul
Family
