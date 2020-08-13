Our loved one, Ray D. Williams, departed this life on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. A native of Nansemond County (now Suffolk), Virginia, he was born on May 9, 1958. He was the son of the late Iola A. Williams and James E. Parker.



Mr. Williams was educated in the public schools of Suffolk and graduated in 1976 from Forest Glen High School. He graduated Cum Laude from Norfolk State University with a Bachelors in Social Work in 1981.



Since 2000, he was employed by the Tidewater Youth Services Commission as a School Based Case Manager at Joseph P. King Middle School, Franklin, VA. He was passionate about the youth who participated in his program. He had a profound impact on their lives, especially the Black males who he mentored and encouraged. He always wanted the best for them - educationally, socially, and emotionally. He provided field trips and opportunities for the youth in his program to learn and to grow. He genuinely loved his job and was proud of their accomplishments. Most of all, he wanted them to be good citizens and taught them the importance of being productive members of society.



In 2011, Mr. Williams was the recipient of the distinguished John Matish Award presented by the Tidewater Youth Services Commission for his exceptional work, innovative program, and commitment to youth. His legacy of dedication, commitment, and honorable service will long be remembered by the J.P. King youth who participated in his program and others in the Franklin community.



He was a member of Laurel Hill United Church of Christ, Suffolk where he joined during his childhood. He was actively involved in the Men's Day activity and the drama cast for the annual Christmas musical sponsored by the music ministry of the church.



He leaves to cherish his memory, his son, Carlos A. Williams of Suffolk; his daughter, Cheryl W. Chappell (William) of Suffolk; three sisters, Lorita W. Mayo of Suffolk, Mary A. Williams of Suffolk, and Linda W. Hill (Rev. Elliott) of Windsor; one brother, Carlton L. Williams (Sheila) of Suffolk; two nieces, Bria L. Williams and Mia S. Williams of Suffolk; one nephew, Garrett J. Williams of Suffolk; two aunts Marian W. Ferebee of Virginia Beach and Olivia A. Williams of Suffolk; one uncle, Ralph L. Williams (Ida) of Suffolk; cousins and friends.



A celebration of life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 16 at Laurel Hill United Church of Christ, 8001 South Quay Road, Suffolk with the Rev. Dr. Carl L. Sweat, Jr. officiating. This will be a drive-up service. Attendees must remain in their cars at all times. The family requests that attendees do not arrive before 10:00 a.m. and for them to arrive no later than 10:50 a.m. so that the service can begin promptly. Interment will be private which will be held in the Laurel Hill Church Cemetery. Viewing will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, August 15 beginning at 12 noon. Professional services, with dignity, have been entrusted to Crocker Funeral Home, Inc.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store