Cremation Society of Virginia
5265 Providence Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
(757) 474-9409
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:30 AM
Suburban Christian Church
5132 Bellamy Manor Dr.
Va. Beach, VA
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
12:00 PM
Suburban Christian Church
5132 Bellamy Manor Dr.
Va. Beach, VA
View Map
1933 - 2020
Ray Edwin McGrady Obituary
On January 24th, at age 86, Ray McGrady passed away peacefully at his home in Virginia Beach. Born July 23, 1933 in Roanoke, VA to Joseph and Nellie McGrady, Ray served in the US Army in the Korean War and worked for the US Navy Dept of Defense until his retirement. In 1959, he met Barbara Gallup and they married in 1962. They raised a daughter, Wendy and a son, Jay.

Ray was very involved in the Boy Scouts of America serving as scout leader, portraying founder Lord Baden-Powell at scouting events around the Commonwealth, and received the Silver Beaver distinguished service award for his impact on the lives of youth. He was a devoted member of Suburban Christian Church and loved serving his friends there as a lay leader.

Preceded in death by his parents, Ray is survived by his wife Barbara; two children Wendy and Jay (and wife Kristie); grandsons Jackson, Tucker, Finn and Cade; sister Betty Armstrong, several cousins, nieces and a nephew.

Ray will be missed for his quiet strength, unconditional love, unwavering faith, and his constant reminders of how special each of us is. His life will be celebrated at a service on Wednesday, February 5th at noon at Suburban Christian Church 5132 Bellamy Manor Dr. Va. Beach, VA 23464. The family will receive visitors at 10:30 that morning at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Edmarc Hospice for Children, 516 London Street Portsmouth, VA 23704.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 2, 2020
