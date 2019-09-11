The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Lt. Col. Ray Hamilton Wilson Sr., USAF (Ret.)

RAY HAMILTON WILSON SR., Lt.Col. USAF Retired, died in Memphis, TN at the age of 94 at his daughter's home on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 in the presence of his family. He graduated from Maury H.S. and what is now known as Virginia Tech. He served in World War II with the Army Air Corps from 1943 to 1947, before being placed in the Air Force Reserve from 1947 to 1951. He also served in both the Korean War and the Vietnam War with the Air Force from 1951 until his retirement in 1971, during which time he earned the Distinguished Flying Cross.

He was introduced to his wife, Lucee Carolyn Patterson, by his mother while living in Norfolk, Virginia. They married in 1953 and had two children. He and his family moved to Memphis, TN after his retirement from the Air Force, where he worked for the U.S. Postal Service until retiring in 1987.

He is survived by his two children: Ray H. Wilson Jr. and Cecilia Ann Montgomery, as well as six grandchildren.

He will be buried next to his wife in Forest Lawn Cemetery on Saturday, September 14th at 1:00 PM. H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts. in Norfolk, VA is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the at . Online condolences may be sent to the family through hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 11, 2019
