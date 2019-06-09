|
Ray Winstead passed away on June 1,2019 after a long illness at the age of 82, in Fernandina Beach,FL.Ray was born in Elm City,NC and attended Maury High School in Norfolk.Ray was preceded in death by his loving wife,Ann.Ray is survived by his sister,Daisy Howell;daughters Sandra Kostich and her husband Ted;and Cathy Dwyer and her husband Edward;and grandchildren Lawrence Smith and Toni Dwyer.Ray will be cremated and there will be no service at this time.Burial will be at sea at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 9, 2019