Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Ray Lewis Shiflett Obituary
Ray Lewis Shiflett, 74, passed away December 14, 2019 surround by his loving family. He was born in Norfolk, Virginia to the late Ransom A. and Florine Norman Shiflett and was also predeceased by his brother, Curtis Shiflett. Ray retired with 41 years of service from the City of Norfolk as a Heavy Equipment Operator, loved to hunt and watch his sons auto racing. His biggest love in life however was his dear family.

Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 56 years, Carol A. Shiflett; 3 sons, Allen R. Shiflett (Barbara), Jeffrey L. Shiflett (Sheila), Arvin D. Shiflett; 2 sisters, Peggy Spivey, Linda Winkers; 2 brothers, Kenneth Shiflett, Hal Shiflett; 6 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends.

The family will receive friends at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd., Chesapeake on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 6 to 7:30pm. A service to celebrate his life will be held Friday, December 20, at 2pm at the funeral home with burial following in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 18, 2019
