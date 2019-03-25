SWARTZ-KELLER, Raye Zfass, pictured here at her 100th birthday, daughter of the late Pauline Tavss Zfass and Samuel Isadore Zfass, passed away peacefully at the home of her devoted daughter, Susan Swartz Hookman (Dr. Perry) in Potomac MD on March 23, 2019 at the age of 103. A refined woman with an incredibly innate sense of fashion and self-confidence, Raye was the personification of grace and class; always with a smile and a positive word for friends and family. She had two blessed marriages, being the widow of Arthur F. Swartz and Joseph H. Keller. She was predeceased by her brothers Drs. Isadore S. Zfass and H.S. Zfass, both of Richmond, VA, sister Ethel Z. Carmel and brother-in-law, Richard B. Carmel, both of Norfolk, VA, and sister-in-law Marie N. Zfass of Richmond, VA. She is survived by her brother Dr. Alvin M. Zfass (Carol) of Richmond, VA and sisters-in-law Edith B. Zfass of Barre, VT and Gaile S. Zfass of Richmond, VA and many dear and loving friends, cousins, nieces, and nephews.In addition to her daughter, Raye is also survived by her children Charles R. Swartz (Paula) of Richmond, VA and Jeffrey A. Swartz of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and step-children Emmy Lou Kreger (Arthur) of Virginia Beach, VA and Sue Ann Berlin (Kenneth) of Bethesda, MD.Raye is also survived by grandchildren Heidi Hookman Brodsky (Michael), Shari Hookman Berger, Dr. Wendy Hookman-Vassa (Tony) and Aimee Hookman Robins (Brian), all in the Bethesda, MD area, Kimberly Swartz Wynne (Tracy) and Jennifer Swartz Nomberg (Robert), both of Richmond, VA, Matthew A. Swartz (Jessica) of Chicago, IL, Andrea B. Swartz of New York City, Steven R. Swartz (Stephanie) of Los Angeles, CA, Cara Poorman (Steve) of Virginia Beach, VA, Jackie Ris (Peter) of Adamstown, MD and Theodore Berlin (Michelle) and Jennifer Berlin, both of Bethesda, MD.Raye is also survived by great-grandchildren Alexa, Claire and Jillian Brodsky, Sydney Wynne, Jacob, Olivia and Andrew Vassa, Mark and Ava Berger, Brandon and Devin Robins, Gavin and Zoe Nomberg, Adelyn and Benjamin Swartz, and Cooper and Jack Poorman.Raye was educated in the Norfolk schools and was a life-long member of Temple Beth El and its sisterhood, as well as Hadassah and the Hebrew Womenâ€™s Society. She owned and operated, with her husband Arthur, Raye Z. Swartz Antiques, and did antique shows in many Virginia localities and in Washington, DC. Many of her clients became her good friends. An avid mah-jongg player all her life, she played weekly with her mah-jongg buddies and online as well.There will be a gravesite service at 12:30 pm on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the Forest Lawn Cemetery, 8100 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA. A meal of consolation will follow at Temple Beth El, 422 Shirley Ave, Norfolk, VA. Charles and Paula Swartz will be receiving visitors in their home, 1511 Hearthglow Lane, Richmond between 6:30 and 9:00 pm (prayer service at 7:30) on Thursday, March 28, Sunday, March 31 and Monday, April 1. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the . H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Norfolk, is handling arrangements and online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com Published in The Virginian Pilot from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019