On Friday, September 25, 2020, Rayma Fox Lacks passed away at the age of 75 following a two-year battle with cancer. A Virginian and lover of the Shenandoah Valley, Rayma grew up in Lexington, with a short stint in Maryland, later living in Roanoke, Fairfax, and the last 19 years in Norfolk. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bobby and Carrie Statome Fox, and her eldest brother, Ray Fox. Rayma is survived by her two younger brothers, Billy (Heidi) and Bobby (Linda) Fox, Ray's wife, Lynne Fox, and her three children, John (Sonya) Pleisse, Charles (Ann) Pleisse and Joan (Tim) Redfearn, along with nine adoring grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Rayma was a career nurse, serving hospitals throughout the state for four decades. However, her true passion was art and she proudly earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Mary Baldwin College in 1988 at the age of 43. Her original paintings, pastels, and collages are enjoyed and treasured by family and friends near and far. A celebration of Rayma's life will be held and live-streamed from CrossRoads Church in Norfolk on Monday, October 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. Access service details and the live stream link at www.crcnorfolk.com
.