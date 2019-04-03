Home

Raymond A. Garfole

Raymond A. Garfole Obituary
Raymond Allan Garfole, 60, passed away March 30, 2019.Born in Hackensack, NJ, he was the son of the late Carmen C. and Nunziado C Garfole. He was a Medical Education Instructor. He loved horse racing, camping, New York Mets, and the New York Football Giants, as well as spending time with his grandchildren.Left to cherish his memory: his wife, Kristen J. Garfole; daughter, Andrea K. Matheson and husband, Kole, of Chesapeake; Joshua J. Franklin and wife, Amber, of Chesapeake; seven grandchildren, Julianna, Kyla, April, Ainsley, Eliza, Ian, and Gwen; a brother, Carmen â€œChipâ€ Garfole of New Jersey; and two sisters, Mary Garfole of Florida and Carmela Hankins of Virginia Beach.A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Memorial donations may be made to St. Francis Church Food Pantry, Ridgefield Park, NJ. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 3, 2019
