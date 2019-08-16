|
|
Raymond â€œPopâ€ Albert Hassell, 95, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019. He was born in Edenton, NC to the late William and Essie Hassell. He was a retired millwright at Virginia Chemicals, volunteered for 12 years at StoneBridge Christian School and 8 years at Alliance Christian Academy and was a charter member of Thrive Church. He also assisted the StoneBridge Swim Team for many years. He was predeceased by his wife, Alice Lee Hassell.
He is survived by his son, Rev. Steve Hassell and his wife Dawn; two grandchildren, Travis Hassell and Megan Jones; and three great grandchildren, Christopher Hassell, Emmitt Jones and soon-to-be June Jones.
A funeral service will be held 11 A.M. Monday, August 19, at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel by the Rev. Jim Wall and Chaplain Charles Chappell. Burial will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 6-8 P.M.
www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 16, 2019