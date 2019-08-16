The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Hassell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond A. Hassell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond A. Hassell Obituary
Raymond â€œPopâ€ Albert Hassell, 95, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019. He was born in Edenton, NC to the late William and Essie Hassell. He was a retired millwright at Virginia Chemicals, volunteered for 12 years at StoneBridge Christian School and 8 years at Alliance Christian Academy and was a charter member of Thrive Church. He also assisted the StoneBridge Swim Team for many years. He was predeceased by his wife, Alice Lee Hassell.

He is survived by his son, Rev. Steve Hassell and his wife Dawn; two grandchildren, Travis Hassell and Megan Jones; and three great grandchildren, Christopher Hassell, Emmitt Jones and soon-to-be June Jones.

A funeral service will be held 11 A.M. Monday, August 19, at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel by the Rev. Jim Wall and Chaplain Charles Chappell. Burial will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 6-8 P.M.

www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home
Download Now