Va Beach- Raymond "Ray" Albert McLaughlin 82, passed away on Feb 17th. He was born in Moretown Vermont. He served in the US Navy, Va Beach Auxiliary Police, and retired from the US Postal Service. He volunteered at the Va Beach Military Aviation Museum.Survived by his wife Betty; Children, Peggy Ulrey {Richard}, Patty Ansell, Tess Gregory {Terry}, Thomas McLaughlin, Jonathan McLaughlin; Stepchildren, Debbie Buckner and Cathy Gurganus; Brothers Edwin McLaughlin {Merlene}, Roger McLaughlin {Edith}, Floyd McLaughlin {Vesta}, and sister Dorothy Blodgett; Loved by 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by stepson Greg McLaughlin.No services are scheduled. Donations may be made to the .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 20, 2019