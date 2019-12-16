|
SUFFOLK- Raymond Hale, 77, died December 12, 2019. In an interview 25 years ago he was asked what he would like as an epitaph. His response: "He was a good husband and father and a positive influence on the lives of the students he served." These words are a mirror reflection of the life he lived.
A native of Roanoke Rapids, NC, Raymond was a principal at Cradock High School, retired as principal at Churchland High School, and was later on the adjunct faculty at ODU. He was an elder at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Suffolk.
A man of many friends and tireless energy, Raymond enjoyed golfing at Nansemond River Golf Club, reading on topics from adventure to astrophysics, rooting for the Virginia Cavaliers, fishing the coastal waters across the region, and tackling projects for friends, family, and those in need across the community with an eye for getting the job done right.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Marion Gregoire Hale; daughter, Macy Hale Lenox and husband Michael of Charlottesville; son, Jason Edward Hale of Bali; sister, Sherry Scruggs; two brothers, Mike Hale and wife Jean, and Andy Hale and wife Judy; and two grandchildren, Benjamin Hale Lenox and Haley Virginia Lenox. He loved his brothers, sister, and his family by marriage. Near lifelong friendships with Wilson and Joanne Barnes and Billie and Pam Hill further defined and enriched his life.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 2:30 PM at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, Suffolk, by Pastor Gillian Weighton. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1885 Bridge Road, Suffolk, VA 23433. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 16, 2019