Raymond B. Ashe Sr.
Raymond B. Ashe, Sr., 91, of Virginia Beach, VA, left this life to be with his Lord on July 14, 2020. He is the son of the late Madeline Rodman and Andrew Lee Ashe of Portsmouth, VA.

Raymond was an active member of Thalia Lynn Baptist Church and Victory Sunday School Class. He served as a deacon and on numerous church committees, but his passion was tending a special flower bed at the church. Raymond volunteered for the American Red Cross delivering blood for many years.

Raymond was employed by Dominion Resources for 41 years and was a Division Accounting Manager for 10 years. He retired in 1988 and joined his wife in making crafts for area craft shows for many years. He was a lifetime member of the Lions International and sat on its board of directors for 20 years. He also served as President of the Williamston, NC Lions Club. He coached Little League baseball, basketball, and football for several years. For eight years, he served in the 29th Infantry Division of the Virginia National Guard.

Raymond was predeceased by a son, Raymond B. Ashe, Jr.; two sisters, Norma Fussell and Margaret Dawson; and two brothers, Billy Ashe and Andrew Lee Ashe, Jr. Left behind to cherish his memory includes his wife of 48 years, Pauline; two sons, Fred "Dickie" Ashe and wife, Debbie, of Kill Devil Hills, NC, and David Barnes and wife, Elizabeth, of Virginia Beach; daughter-in-law, Betty Ann Ashe of Chesterfield, VA; four grandchildren, Adair Card, Ernie Ashe, Noah Barnes, and Grayson Barnes; and eight great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at Thalia Lynn Baptist Church on Saturday, July 18, from 1 to 2 p.m. A service celebrating his life will be held at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary with the Rev. Dr. Prentis McGoldrick officiating. Interment will follow at Colonial Grove Memorial Park. Arrangements are by Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Lynnhaven Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Thalia Lynn Baptist Church, 4392 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA 23462. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Thalia Lynn Baptist Church
JUL
18
Service
02:00 PM
Thalia Lynn Baptist Church
