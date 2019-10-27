|
Captain Raymond B. Fone, USN (Retired), age 79, of Virginia Beach, VA went peacefully to be with the Lord on October 21 2019.
He was born in St. Louis, MO. He was the son of Lorraine M. (Schultz) and Raymond J. Fone. He joined the Navy in September 1959. His first assignment was the USS Lexington followed by tours on the USS Kitty Hawk; Point Mugu, CA; USS Hornet; Atsugi, Japan; USS Coral Sea; VA-125 Lemoore, CA; USS Midway; Macrihanish, Scotland; Norfolk; USS Theodore Roosevelt; CINCLANTFLTOHSAT; NAVAIRSYSCOM, Washington DC; NAVOR CENTER Indian Head, MD. He earned several awards including the Legion of Merit and Meritorious Service Medal with three gold stars. He served 38 years of which 26 were as a commissioned officer, retiring as a Captain. "Blue Eyes," his favorite nickname, enjoyed his retirement dancing, listening to music, reading, traveling and spending time with his family and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Raymond J. Fone; mother, Lorraine M. Schultz; and brother-in-law, David Hanneken. He is survived by his wife, Annick M. Fone; son, William J. Fone; step-daughter, Corrine Abernathy; step-son, Christopher Ives; sister, Ronnie Hanneken; brothers, Robert Fone, Donald Fone, David Fone, Barry Fone; and three granddaughters, Haven, Anna, and Evy Abernathy.
I would also like to give thanks to the Harmony of Independence and Interim Hospice for the care giving.
The family will receive friends Monday, October 28th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be conducted on Tuesday, October 29th at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1396 Lynnhaven Parkway, Virginia Beach. Interment will be done at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the . Condolences may be offered to the family at:
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 27, 2019