Raymond Barnett Jones, 81, of Virginia Beach and Richmond stepped into glory Sunday, September 15, after a valiant fight against cancer. A loving husband and father, Ray is survived by the four girls who loved him MTW-his bride of over 65 years, Lucille Jones; daughters, Theresa Jordan, Vickie Sharp (Rex), and Donna Magee (Michael). Seven grandchildren, Brandon Moore (Jenny), Lindsey Buckner, Jessica Wilmink (Drew), Bethany Magee, Mallory Seal (Brian), Erika Wroble (Jeremy) and Joshua Magee; as well as 21 great-grandchildren. Until we see you again, we love you and will miss you always. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM September 28, at Highland United Methodist Church, 125 E. Westover Avenue, Colonial Heights.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 25, 2019