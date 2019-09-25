The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Highland United Methodist Church
125 E. Westover Avenue
Colonial Heights, VA
View Map
Raymond Barnett Jones


1938 - 2019
Raymond Barnett Jones, 81, of Virginia Beach and Richmond stepped into glory Sunday, September 15, after a valiant fight against cancer. A loving husband and father, Ray is survived by the four girls who loved him MTW-his bride of over 65 years, Lucille Jones; daughters, Theresa Jordan, Vickie Sharp (Rex), and Donna Magee (Michael). Seven grandchildren, Brandon Moore (Jenny), Lindsey Buckner, Jessica Wilmink (Drew), Bethany Magee, Mallory Seal (Brian), Erika Wroble (Jeremy) and Joshua Magee; as well as 21 great-grandchildren. Until we see you again, we love you and will miss you always. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM September 28, at Highland United Methodist Church, 125 E. Westover Avenue, Colonial Heights.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 25, 2019
