Raymond â€œLeeâ€ Byrne of Portsmouth, Virginia passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Newman Regional Health in Emporia, Kansas. He was 66.
Lee was born in Salisbury, North Carolina on Saturday, February 7, 1953 but lived most of his life in Portsmouth, Virginia. Mr. Byrne sang with The Villagers during his high school years and graduated from Churchland High School in 1971. He attended college at Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, Virginia. Mr. Byrne worked for several companies including IBM and J. B. Hunt Transport Services. Mr. Byrne enjoyed golfing and playing his guitar in his spare time.
Mr. Byrne is survived by his two children: Angela Byrne of New South Wales, Australia and MSgt Robert and his wife Holly Byrne, stationed with the USMC in Okinawa, Japan; three granddaughters who he cherished and spoke of constantly: Keira Byrne, Ayla Byrne, and Claire Byrne; three sisters: Sandra Waters of Austin, Texas, Deborah Robinson of Portsmouth, Virginia, and Susan Byrne of Suffolk, Virginia; and a large extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at The Obici House at Sleepy Hole Golf Course, 4700 Sleepy Hole Road in Suffolk, VA. Online condolences may be made at www.charterfunerals.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 11, 2019