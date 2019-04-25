CDR Raymond E. Inman, USN (ret.) died peacefully on Monday, April 15, 2019, at the age of 90. Born in Brookville, Ohio, he was the son of the late Iva Jane Newsock Inman and Walter R. Inman. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bonita M. Inman, his son, Robert Brian Inman, and his grandson, Matthew Phillip Inman.Left to cherish his memory are his two daughters, Karen M. Inman and Christine A. Inman; two sons, Raymond E. (Butch) Inman, Jr. (Nancy) and Michael P. Inman (Teresa); daughter-in-law, Nancy B. Inman; his brother, Larry Inman (Karen) of Brookville, Ohio; sister-in-law, Elaine Schulte of Atlanta, Georgia; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Also left to cherish his memory are the many people who knew him as â€œfriend.â€ He will be missed. Ray was a â€œMustangâ€ in the United States Navy. He enlisted at the end of World War II and retired after thirty years as a Commander. He was a Veteran of three wars. His last tour of duty was at the Pentagon where he served as Flag Secretary to the Chief of Naval Operations. During his time of service he received numerous honors and medals including the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal and the Legion of Merit. He then retired to his many volunteer activities and the golf course. Ray served on the board of the Eastern Shore of Virginiaâ€™s Association for Retarded Citizens. For many years he was an active member of the Central Shore Lions Club (District 24-D), Veterans of Foreign Wars, and finally, the Sewellâ€™s Point Golf Club.The family will receive friends at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments, 1501 Colonial Avenue, Norfolk on April 29th from 5:00-7:00 p.m. A graveside service will be conducted on April 30th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Maryâ€™s Cemetery, 3000 Church Street, Norfolk. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to be made to the American Red Cross, (611 W. Brambleton Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23510) or to any charity of choosing. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary