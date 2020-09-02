Raymond E. Smithwick, 90, of Currituck, NC, passed away on September 1, 2020.Born in Bertie County, NC, he was the son of the late Raymond R. and Edna E. Smithwick. Serviced honorably in the U.S. Navy, and retired as a Planner and Estimator at Norfolk Naval Shipyard.In addition to his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel "Bea" and his sister, Virginia Lester. Left to cherish his memory: six daughters, Edna Smithwick, Bonnie Layden and husband, Ernest R., Susie Isham and husband, Howard, Cathy Yates and husband, Dennis, Ava Deal and husband, Jimmy, and Teresa Wilson; ten grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.The family would like to extend a special thanks to Belinda Cooper, his buddy and Albermarle Home Care & Hospice.Arrangements are private. Condolences may be offered to the family at: