1/2
Raymond E. Smithwick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond E. Smithwick, 90, of Currituck, NC, passed away on September 1, 2020.

Born in Bertie County, NC, he was the son of the late Raymond R. and Edna E. Smithwick. Serviced honorably in the U.S. Navy, and retired as a Planner and Estimator at Norfolk Naval Shipyard.

In addition to his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel "Bea" and his sister, Virginia Lester. Left to cherish his memory: six daughters, Edna Smithwick, Bonnie Layden and husband, Ernest R., Susie Isham and husband, Howard, Cathy Yates and husband, Dennis, Ava Deal and husband, Jimmy, and Teresa Wilson; ten grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Belinda Cooper, his buddy and Albermarle Home Care & Hospice.

Arrangements are private. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.snellingsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved