Raymond Eldon Steckman
1931 - 2020
Raymond Eldon Steckman, 89, passed away peacefully at Sentara Leigh Hospital, Norfolk, VA on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Born in Blue Springs, Nebraska on January 10, 1931, he joined the Navy in 1948 at the age of 17 and served for 35 years. He retired from the Navy as a Master Chief Radioman in 1983 and was hired by the Civil Service in 1984 as a telecommunications specialist. After his second retirement in 2007 he spent time volunteering for the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars as well as enjoying his love for nature, fishing and history.

He will be missed by all for his humorous e-mails, communiques and sage advice that reached far and wide to his extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and former coworkers.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Louise Nell; a daughter and son-in-law, Diana and Christopher; grandchildren, Alison and Christopher; great-grandchildren, Ryleigh and Keagan; and a sister, Doris. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vern and Lois and a brother, James.

The family wishes to thank Sentara Leigh Memorial Hospital and Generations Home Health.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Lake Taylor Transitional Care Hospital and the Church of the Epiphany in Norfolk where he was an usher for many years.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
