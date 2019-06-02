Raymond Ernest Chaput, age 85, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away at home May 31, 2019. Born in Manchester, NH, May 19 1934, Ray was the youngest sibling of 13 brothers and sisters, all predeceased. He was the son of Joseph and Aurelia (Beaudet) Chaput. After attending St. Anselmâ€™s College in NH, he enlisted into the United States Army and was awarded the National Defense Medal and an Honorable Discharge.Ray was an avid Roller Skater and won many championships. He decided that this would be his career. He became owner-operator of Skateland in Haverhill, MA for many years and then owner-operator of Haygood Skating Center in Virginia Beach for 25 years. During his skating years, he was presented with many honors, was the 1978 Teacher of the Year and later entered as a distinguished member of the RSROA Hall of Fame. Being born in New England, he became an avid Boston Red Sox fan watching all the games he could. This was the best of years when the Sox won the 2018 World Series. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia of 60 years; son, Dana and wife, Tina; grandchildren, Dakota â€œKodyâ€ and Mission Bryce Ray Chaput; sister-in-law, Julia Chaput; brother-in-law, Paul V. St. Hilaire; and many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Our family would like to extend a very special thank you to Pat Deloatch, our caregiver, for her love and care and to Grace Hospice, and VPA, who devoted their love and time to him and touched Rayâ€™s life during his last years. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 5, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel, 1264 N. Great Neck Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23454. A funeral mass celebrating Rayâ€™s life will be held on Thursday, June 6, at 11 a.m. at Church of the Holy Family, 1279 N. Great Neck Rd. A private family interment will be held immediately after Mass at Princess Anne Memorial Park on Great Neck Rd. All relatives and friends are asked to attend a â€œCelebration of Lifeâ€ at Haygood Skating Center, 1036 Ferry Plantation Rd., Virginia Beach where a luncheon will be available. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Grace Hospice, 7447 Central Business Park Drive, Suite 192, Norfolk, VA 23513 or a charity of oneâ€™s choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary