|
|
Raymond J. Labarge, 93, of Silver Spring, Maryland and formerly of Virginia Beach, Virginia and New Bedford, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully in his home, Tuesday, December 31, 2019.
Born in New Bedford, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late Dominic and Mary Labarge.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Janet Rousseau Labarge and their four sons: Andrew, Matthew, James, and John, and their families, including six grandchildren.Â Ray also has family in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
Ray served in the Army during World War II, and later worked as a civilian for the Navy for thirty five years.
He served as Head Knight of the New Bedford Knights of Columbus for several years before starting a family.Â Once his four sons were grown, he was very active in the Norfolk Elks Club, supporting the efforts of his wife, Janet, who was the first woman to be elected Exalted Ruler of the Elks in Virginia, and the third in the country.
He remained an active leader in his later years, serving several years as president of the residents' association in the Aspenwood retirement community.
Ray had a very big, memorable personality, and enjoyed being with friends. When at a party or get together he was considered by many to be the Frank Sinatra of the event, sharing stories and loving the energy of the moment. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 7, 2020