Raymond J. Ozmon 86, died June 16, 2020 in Naples, Florida. He was born in Portsmouth, Virginia January 1934 to Howard and Anna Lynch Ozmon. Ray is survived by two sons, Michael (wife Kristin) Knoxville, TN and Jeffery (wife Kim), Rock Hill, SC. He is also survived by a brother, Kenneth in Halifax, NS and a sister Catherine Quindiagan in St. Petersburg, Fl.



He received a BA degree in Medical Technology from St. Bernard College, Cullman, AL. Ray joined the 99 bed Naples Community Hospital in 1968 as a Blood Bank Specialist. He later became the Director of the Clinical Laboratory. During this time at NCH he helped open the first walk-in Blood Donor Center and full-service blood bank which evolved into the Community Blood Center. In 1974, the Laboratory opened its doors to the local physicians with an outreach blood testing program which became a Regional Reference Laboratory ,Diagnostics Services (DSI). Ray retired in 1988 as Laboratory Director and opened his own Medical Laboratory Consulting practice from which he retired in 2015. He was an original member of the North Naples Little league and served in many positions. He was an avid gardener, member of numerous gardening clubs and volunteered as a Master Gardener with the Collier Extension services. In his later years, he enjoyed summer bicycling in the US and Europe and playing golf with the Humphrey's group. He was a Korean veteran and a proud member of the U.S. Army.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store