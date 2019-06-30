Raymond James Whelahan, businessman, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, died on June 23, 2019. He was 81.



The son of Rose Ryan and Raymond Neary Whelahan, Ray was born in New Haven, Connecticut on August 13, 1937. An academic scholar and athlete, he attended the Hopkins School and became Captain of his soccer, hockey and baseball teams while also developing a lifelong love of golf. Ray loved music, and sang in the a cappella group, The Harmonaires. Music, sports, golf and singing would endure as interests throughout his life.



Ray attended the University of Notre Dame, where he was graduated in 1959 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing and a minor in Telecommunications. At Notre Dame, Ray discovered his love for radio broadcasting and developed his on-air persona, The New Haven Raven, for campus radio station WSND. Rayâ€™s program, â€œRavenâ€™s Roost,â€ showcased his voice, personality, and natural talent while creating opportunities to meet popular musicians of the era including the Kingston Trio.



Upon graduating, Ray was able to combine his love of country and broadcasting while serving in the United States Naval Reserve for two years. There he was delighted with his assignment in New York City to work for the Department of Defense in the Armed Forces Radio Service.



At Notre Dame, Ray met the love of his life, Mary â€œKhakiâ€ Cotter, a student at nearby St. Maryâ€™s College. Following a long-distance courtship, Ray and Khaki were married on October 7, 1961 in Charlotte, North Carolina, after which the couple relocated to Northern Virginia and Ray began his business career at Lone Star Cement Corporation.



Throughout his long and successful career, Ray was a tireless and respected advocate for the superiority and sustainability of cement and concrete in the construction of infrastructure projects including highways, bridges and airports. Rayâ€™s professional life highlighted his intelligence, leadership and ability to befriend everyone, indulged his love of entertaining and golf, and enabled Ray and his family to build lifelong friendships around Fairfield County and the Tidewater area which he so loved and where he eventually retired.



Described by friends as â€œa gentlemanâ€™s gentleman,â€ Rayâ€™s kindness, integrity, generosity and wry, self-effacing sense of humor were unparalleled and endeared him to all who knew him. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Khaki; his daughter Katie Schwab, his son Carl Whelahan (Daphne Ireland) his daughter Molly Ducker (John) and five grandsons: Henry and Ethan Schwab, Jack Whelahan, and Logan and Rowan Ducker.



A memorial service will be held in late summer, and friends and loved ones are encouraged to contact Katie, Carl and Molly for further information. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in his name to the University of Notre Dame or Hopkins School.