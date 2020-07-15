Raymond Jones, Sr. 95, passed away Jul. 12, 2020. He was born Jan. 6, 1925 in Norfolk, VA. He was the son of the late William and Laura Jones. Raymond served in the US Navy and worked at the Naval Air Station Norfolk. He later owned and operated Princess Anne Esso, Jones Auto Body & Sales and RJ Construction. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dorothy Brothers Jones; four brothers and three sisters. Surviving are his children, Raymond Jones, Jr., Bishop Ronald (Loretta) Jones, Kathryn (Samuel) Powell, Edris Raye Palmer and Dorothy's children, William "Tony" Brothers and Minister Sharon (TP) Parker. Visitation will be held 2-6pm Fri., Jul. 17, 2020 and funeral 11:00am Sat., Jul. 18, 2020 in Graves Funeral Home Chapel, 1631 Church St., Norfolk, VA. Entombment will follow at Roosevelt Memorial Park Mausoleum. Live streaming can be viewed at gravesfuneralhomeinc.com