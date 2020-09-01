PORTSMOUTH - Raymond Kenneth "Kenny" Jordan, 66, of the 5000 block of Reese Dr. passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020. A native of Portsmouth he was born on September 5, 1953 to Betty J. Jordan and the late William C. Jordan; and was a proud U.S. Army veteran. Kenny was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Portsmouth; and was a construction worker by trade.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Teresa L. Jordan; step-son, Joseph T. Ripley; two sisters, Mary J. Lucas and her husband Al and Brenda J. Lovelace and her husband Ron; a brother, William "Bill" Jordan; and two step-grandchildren, Cheyenne and Michael; and a many extended family members.
A funeral service will be held at 3 PM Thursday, September 3, 2020 in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday evening from 5 - 6 PM.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com