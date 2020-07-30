Mr. Raymond Littleton Highers III, U.S. Navy Ret. Age 64 of Cookeville, TN passed away July 27, 2020. Born in Wilson County, TN, he was the son of the late R.L. Highers Jr. and Betty Smith Highers Rushing. He served in the U.S. Navy for thirty-one years retiring as Fire Controlman Senior Chief in 2006. He served aboard the USS Enterprise, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and the USS George Washington.He is survived by his wife of seventeen years: Susan Philyaw Highers; three children: Raymond L. Highers IV and his children: Dylan, Jackson Cole and Alexis; Amanda Nicole Highers, William Harrison Highers; step-children: Jennifer and Morgan Siler, Pamela Stafford Wilmore, Robert Stafford. He was preceded in death by his brother, William Hunter Highers.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 241 West Main Street, Lebanon, TN . In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
