Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
Raymond LaFayette Matthews, 78, of Norfolk, VA, passed away on March 2, 2019.Born in Hopewell, VA, he was the son of the late Hershel K. and Mary A. Matthews. He was a retired painter.Raymond was preceded in death by his wife, Florance Matthews and daughters, Julia Hill and Pamela Summers. Left to cherish his memory: two sons, Jerry and Robert Bartlett; a brother, Hershel Matthews; three grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren.The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Tuesday, March 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Wednesday, March 6, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 4, 2019
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
