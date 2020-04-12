|
Born May 11, 1952, Raymond Lee Loftin, Jr, died in his Norfolk home March 2, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Raymond Lee Loftin, Sr. and Linda Lambert Loftin. He was a former member of Chesapeake Avenue United Methodist Church and was one among 25 honor graduates in the 1970 class at Oscar Smith High School, later graduating from Old Dominion. He also earned a less formal degree by growing up on the streets of South Norfolk. As a young boy Raymond was a perennial all-Star in baseball, pitching and playing third base. He was All-League in football, having been chosen to play in Pop Warner games in Charlotte, NC and Bellingham, MA. In school, he was very poplar among his contemporaries. He was always the sharpest dressed, and his souped up, burnt orange van was the envy of every classmate. Raymond had a special affinity for surfing, and listening to classic rock music, often joining friends attending concerts of bands appearing in the area. His work resume was one of sales, including fire extinguishers and wine, later accepting a career change in the recycling business. He remained active by joining a city volleyball league, while maintaining a two-beer a day routine that he claimed benefited his health. In retirement he enjoyed traveling, even as far as China's Great Wall. Raymond greatly appreciated fine dining, going out to movies, and crabbing with his neighbor, Joe Holston. Other pastimes were watching the NBA, NASCAR, the major tennis tournaments and golf. He was an avid Redskins fan, he supported his president, and he made friends easily. He was a positive influence on anyone he met. Saying goodbye is not easy. He was truly one of the good ones.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 12, 2020