Raymond Lester Gibbs, 79, passed November 23, 2019. Raymond was born in Swan Quarter, NC to the late Latham Gibbs and Mary Armstrong Gibbs. Raymond knew how to fill a room with laughter and a garage with spare parts. He worked for years for the Local 147 Operating Engineers as an operator and mechanic. If you asked him, he single-handedly built every tunnel and bridge in Virginia.
Raymond is preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years Betty Jo Gibbs. He is survived by his three children, Sharon Waller (Don), Joseph Gibbs (Kathy), and Lisa Douglas (Ryan); ten grandchildren who he loved and adored, Jeffrey, Robyn, Danielle, Christie, Brandy, Justin, Megan, Jessica, Jonathan and Lillie Jo; 13 great-grandchildren, Brittney, Gabriella, Holly, Summer, Addison, Olivia, Ainsley, Layna, Jay, Felicity, Michaela, Jaxon, Annabelle; along with his surviving siblings, Gladys, Alfred (Dorthy), Diantha, and Bradley (Judy); and numerous other family and friends.
A service to celebrate his life will be held Friday, November 29, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake with Pastor Buddy Hoggard officiating. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and to send words of encouragement to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 27, 2019