The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Gibbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Lester Gibbs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Lester Gibbs Obituary
Raymond Lester Gibbs, 79, passed November 23, 2019. Raymond was born in Swan Quarter, NC to the late Latham Gibbs and Mary Armstrong Gibbs. Raymond knew how to fill a room with laughter and a garage with spare parts. He worked for years for the Local 147 Operating Engineers as an operator and mechanic. If you asked him, he single-handedly built every tunnel and bridge in Virginia.

Raymond is preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years Betty Jo Gibbs. He is survived by his three children, Sharon Waller (Don), Joseph Gibbs (Kathy), and Lisa Douglas (Ryan); ten grandchildren who he loved and adored, Jeffrey, Robyn, Danielle, Christie, Brandy, Justin, Megan, Jessica, Jonathan and Lillie Jo; 13 great-grandchildren, Brittney, Gabriella, Holly, Summer, Addison, Olivia, Ainsley, Layna, Jay, Felicity, Michaela, Jaxon, Annabelle; along with his surviving siblings, Gladys, Alfred (Dorthy), Diantha, and Bradley (Judy); and numerous other family and friends.

A service to celebrate his life will be held Friday, November 29, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake with Pastor Buddy Hoggard officiating. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and to send words of encouragement to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Graham Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graham Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -